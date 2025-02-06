Riot Games secures Sony Inzone as main partner of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA

HQ

Riot Games has found a primary sponsor and partner for the Valorant Champions Tour's EMEA division. The Europe, Middle-East, and African department of the competition will soon be bolstered by the backing of Sony's Inzone gaming brand, as it has been named as the Main Partner and the Official Gaming Display of the league.

The deal is regarded as a multi-year deal that will see Inzone and the VCT working together for at least two full seasons. This is actually an expansion of the former partnership that saw Inzone regarded as the Official Headset Partner of the VCT EMEA and also a titular partner of two of the biggest teams in the global VCT, those being Fnatic and Zeta Division.

This agreement will see Inzone equipping coaching rooms, practice areas, and co-streaming rooms at VCT EMEA events with the latest monitors, all while providing opportunities for fans to test the products at events where possible too.

With this partnership set to last until the end of the 2026 season, we can expect to see it in effect first at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin.