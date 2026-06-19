Riot Games reveals updated format for Valorant Champions Tour's 2027 season

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As each year passes, Riot Games has been steadily exploring how it expands and evolves the Valorant Champions Tour format. In the spirit of this, the 2027 season will look and operate a little differently, all as Riot continues to grow the VCT space.

The main changes are that the VCT is becoming more performance-driven, with teams earning better rewards should they perform better in tournaments and regional events. Likewise, regions are being expanded, financial rewards are being improved, and qualification to international events is changing too.

It all starts with the Kickoff events around the world, which will happen in the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions. Each tournament will include eight partner teams and also four open qualifier teams, with the top three squads from each region reaching the first Masters of the season. This will be the only event partner teams will get a confirmed invitation to as beyond this, every event's attendees will be determined through proper qualification, leading to a continuous promotion and relegation setup throughout the full season.

After this, regional play returns, with regions soon to be expanded into 14 sub-regions. The EMEA section will now include Europe, MENA, and Turkey, the Americas will feature North America, LATAM North, LATAM South, and Brazil, and the Pacific section will span South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and then a Wildcard spot for most of the rest of south-east Asia. China is the only region that will remain as solely China. The premise of this change is to create new pathways for teams and players across the more competitive regions for Valorant.

As mentioned earlier, Riot wants to reward achievements, hence why qualifying for international events will now come with a financial prize, even for non-partner teams. Reaching Kickoff or a Cup will lead to $100,000 in prize money, reaching a Masters will lead to $200,000, and reaching the premier end-of-season Champions will lead to $400,000.

Riot has promised even more news in regards to slot allocation, regional qualification formats, partner team selection, and more in the near future. Global head of esports, Leo Faria, has also shared a statement on these changes too.

"VCT 2027 is built around a simple belief: the best teams should earn their place every step of the way and every match matters. We wanted to create a system that rewards performance, opens more opportunities for teams around the world, and makes every match feel meaningful. By creating more paths into top-level competition and providing meaningful financial support for teams that qualify, we're building a more open, engaging, and competitive future for Valorant Esports. One where any team can rise, every event matters, and fans have more reasons to follow the journey from local competition all the way to Champions."

Do you think these changes will be for the betterment of competitive Valorant?