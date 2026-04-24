Riot Games reveals ticketing information for VCT EMEA Stage 2 Finals

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In a few month's time, the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA division will be hosting its first on-the-road event. Planned for Barcelona, Spain, between August 28-30, it will be the EMEA Stage 2 Finals that are getting this anticipated treatment, with action taking place at the Olimpic Arena in Badalona.

With the best teams from around the region set to attend and spots at the Valorant Champions Shanghai event on the line, now Riot Games has shared the firm ticketing information for the tournament.

We're told that pre-sale for the tickets will commence on May 7, with general sale to follow on May 15. There will also be travel bundles offered for the event, which bundles match tickets and accommodation, with these being available on May 15 too.

As for the pricing for the various tickets, the costs get steadily more expensive as the event progresses, with tickets for August 28 ranging between €15-25, August 29 between €25-35, and August 30 between €35-45. There are then also weekend passes costing €85.

In terms of the teams that will be present, we won't know the exact teams appearing at the event until a later date when EMEA Stage 2's group phase has wrapped up.