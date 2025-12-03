Riot Games reveals the teams and schedule for the 2026 Valorant Champions Tour

HQ

Now that the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season is in the books and the offseason is in full swing, Riot Games has revealed the full schedule and the confirmed teams for the 2026 campaign.

Set to begin on January 15, the first tournament will be the Kickoff event that runs until February 15 and will then be followed by the Santiago Masters between February 28 and March 15.

Afterwards, we can expect a return to regular Stage play between March 31 and May 10, all before the Stage 1 Playoffs spanning May 6-24. Then comes the Masters London tournament from June 6 through 21, all before Stage 2 kicks off on June 30 and runs until August 16, with the Season Finals happening from August 5 through September 6.

The Champions Shanghai tournament comes up next and will run between September 24 and October 18, and will then be followed by the Game Changers Championship in October and November. As the season has just finished for the women's division, we don't have any further information to go on beyond these tentative dates.

What we do know are the confirmed teams for the men's division and the four leagues that this spans. You can see all of these below alongside the full schedule roadmap graphic.