Riot Games reveals the fixtures for the LEC Spring Roadtrips

HQ

In the foreseeable future, the League of Legends EMEA Championship will go on the road to serve up two Roadtrips as part of the Spring Season. The first will happen in France, specifically the Les Arènes de Grand Paris Sud in Évry-Courcouronnes between April 24-26, with this hosted by Karmine Corp. The second will then happen a fortnight later in Spain, between May 8-10 and hosted by Movistar KOI at the Madrid Arena in the Spanish capital city.

With these plans in mind, Riot Games has confirmed the exact fixtures for each Roadtrip, which you can see for yourself below in full detail.

French Roadtrip:

Friday:



16:45 - SHFT vs FNC



18:30 - KC vs NAVI



Saturday:



16:45 - NAVI vs FNC



18:30 - KC vs SHFT



Sunday:



16:45 - SHFT vs NAVI



18:30 - KC vs FNC



Spanish Roadtrip:

Friday:



16:00 - KC vs G2



19:00 - GX vs MKOI



Saturday:



16:00 - G2 vs GX



19:00 - MKOI vs KC



Sunday:



16:00 - KC vs GX



19:00 - MKOI vs G2



Tickets for both events are now available too and likewise all of the fixtures above are in the CEST time zone, meaning you can knock off an hour to find the exact BST times.