Riot Games reveals huge plans to revamp the Valorant Champions Tour ecosystem, starting in 2027

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Riot Games has revealed that the Valorant Champions Tour will look considerably different as of 2027. A huge format overhaul is being planned, which will see the top-division esport move away from its current format to instead utilise a tournament model where the stakes are higher than ever before.

Riot explains that the aim here will be to offer more regional tournaments that take the action to more locations around the world, all while improving the ways that a team can qualify to Masters and Champions-level events.

There will be open qualification routes available to ensure that a wider array of teams have a path to global events, and with this bigger emphasis on tournaments, Riot promises over $6 million per year in cash prizes will be up for grabs, on top of VCT teams benefitting from funding from their respective digital goods.

Essentially, league play is being sunset in favour of VCT Cups, which will determine the best teams from each region and which will see these squads qualifying for Masters and Champions events. There will be a grand total of over 20 tournaments happening over the calendar year, with plans to visit more than 16 cities too.

Riot is also changing how its partnership system works, with teams now set to get a two-year partnership cycle that sees them benefit from partner payments, performance bonuses, in-game team capsules, and direct seeding.

As Leo Faria, Riot's global head of Valorant esports explains, "VCT 2027 is about reimagining how teams compete and how fans experience VALORANT esports. By shifting to a tournament-driven system with open access to our biggest events, we're creating a more dynamic, high-stakes ecosystem where every match matters and every team has a shot at the global stage."