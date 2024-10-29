Riot Games reveals all about Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship format

HQ

While the men's competitive Valorant circuit came to an end for 2024 a few weeks ago, the women's side of the action is still ongoing. It will soon be coming to a close however, as the Game Changers Championship will be hosted in Berlin, Germany as of next week, and with it seeing the best teams from around the world in attendance. We already know who those teams are, but as per the format, Riot Games has now dished out the details.

In a post on X, Riot affirms that the Game Changers Championship will run from November 8 through November 17 and that it will begin with a double-elimination best-of-three bracket. The top teams from EMEA and North America will receive a bye into the second round of the tournament, meaning they will avoid the chance of being knocked into the loser's side of the bracket for at least one game. The final two matches will be a little different as these will be a best-of-five.

You can see the full primer video below, all ahead of the major event kicking off next week. Who do you think will come out on top of the Game Changers Championship?