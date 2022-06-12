Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Riot Games' portfolio of games are coming to Game Pass

Subscribers will get access to every character on League of Legends, Valorant, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We know that Microsoft is all in on Game Pass but it looks like Riot Games has started to see the value for the service, as it was just revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that the developer's entire portfolio will be coming to the subscription service later this year.

That includes Valorant, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. And more so, subscribers will unlock all Champions on both League of Legends titles, all Agents on Valorant, Foundations on Legends of Runeterra, and select Little Legends on TFT.

This collection of content will arrive in winter 2022, and will also include various boosters as well.

HQ
Riot Games' portfolio of games are coming to Game Pass


Loading next content