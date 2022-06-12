Riot Games' portfolio of games are coming to Game Pass

HQ

We know that Microsoft is all in on Game Pass but it looks like Riot Games has started to see the value for the service, as it was just revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that the developer's entire portfolio will be coming to the subscription service later this year.

That includes Valorant, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. And more so, subscribers will unlock all Champions on both League of Legends titles, all Agents on Valorant, Foundations on Legends of Runeterra, and select Little Legends on TFT.

This collection of content will arrive in winter 2022, and will also include various boosters as well.