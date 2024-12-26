Riot Games offers a glimmer of hope for League of Legends skins in Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite players were left disappointed when the highly anticipated Arcane skins, especially the Jinx and Vi skins, didn't make an appearance in the game's shop following the release of Arcane's second season. After the skins' initial launch in 2021 and 2022, many fans hoped they would return to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the show's recent release. However, the news wasn't as promising as players had hoped.

Marc Merrill, the co-founder of Riot Games, initially made it clear that the Arcane skins were a one-time event tied to the original launch of the show. Yet, after a conversation with a prominent Fortnite leaker, Merrill indicated that he would "look into" the possibility of bringing the skins back, though he remained uncertain about the outcome. Given the growing fanbase for both League of Legends and Fortnite, this could be a missed opportunity for Epic Games to reignite excitement among its players.

Despite the financial concerns surrounding Arcane's second season, which reportedly didn't meet expectations, Riot's commitment to the show remains strong. Merrill has refuted claims that the series was a financial failure, but reintroducing the skins in Fortnite might help make the project more profitable in the long run.

