Riot Games names host cities and countries for 2026 international League of Legends events

Now that Worlds 2025 is in the books and T1 has completed its historic three-peat, all eyes are shifting to the 2026 League of Legends season. To this end, Riot Games has revealed the host countries and cities for the three major international tournaments of the season, meaning we know where action for First Stand, Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), and Worlds will be featured.

For the First Stand event, this is taking to South America to be held in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. It will then be followed by a return to T1's stomping ground as MSI will take place in the South Korean city of Daejeon. Lastly, Worlds will return to the United States for a multi-city tournament in Allen, Texas and New York City too.

The exact dates for these tournaments has yet to be revealed nor the exact host venues, but at least you know now which continents and in which city the action will be held.