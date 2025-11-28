Riot Games lays out the schedule for the 2026 League of Legends ERLs season

HQ

As we edge ever closer to the end of the calendar year, Riot Games is looking to get a jump on 2026's proceedings by announcing the plans for the 2026 EMEA Regional Leagues (ERLs).

These are effectively the leagues that are below the LEC, and across the EMEA region there are a grand total of 13 of these, including the UK and Nordic-based Northern LoL Championship and the Spanish ERL (full name to be shared at a later date). While these each have their own confirmed teams, they all operate with the same schedules and formats, meaning we can report on one and report on them all.

With this being the case, the schedule for the 2026 ERLs is outlined as such:



ERL Winter Split - January 7 - March 8



EMEA Masters Winter - March 9 - March 15



ERL Spring Split - March 23 - June 7



EMEA Masters Spring - June 8 - June 25



ERL Summer Split - June 26 - September 17



EMEA Masters Summer - September 21 - October 19



As for all 13 ERLs, these are known as the below:



Ligue Française de LoL



Prime League



LoL Italian Tournament



Arabian League



Hellenic Legends League



Hitpoint Masters



Northern LoL Championship



Rift Legends



Liga Portuguesa de LoL



Esports Balkan League



Road of Legends



Turkish Championship League



Spain ERL



You can see the location of all the ERLs below.

The other changes of note include the removal of the LTR restrictions that meant every team had to have at least two locally trained representatives, with this change coming through to "allow some ERLs to increase this limit to better serve their region's specific needs," and to "empower TOs to deliver the best product possible for their audiences."

Are you excited for the return of the ERLs?