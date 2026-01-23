Riot Games lays out the plans for 2XKO's 2026 Competitive Series
Five Majors will take place, with three happening at EVO festivals.
Now that 2XKO has arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, Riot Games has revealed the plans for the competitive scene based on the game. In total, there will be a ton of big tournaments planned throughout 2026, with 11 confirmed smaller-scale tournaments and five big Majors held at various wider esports festivals.
Looking at the Majors, the first happens between January 29 and February 1 as part of America's Frosty Faustings XVIII. This will then be followed by a trio of EVO appearances, with EVO Japan May 1-3, EVO Vegas between June 26-28, and EVO France between October 9-11. Lastly, the Battle Coliseum in Brazil will feature action between November 20-22.
On the Challengers front, the smaller-scale events, you can see the full schedule and locations below.
- Genesis (GX3) - February 13-15
- Texas Showdown - March 27-29
- Viennality XL - March 28-29
- Combo Breaker - May 22-24
- Battle Arena Melbourne - May 29-31
- The Mixup Lyon - June 13-14
- VSFighting XIV - July 24-26
- Comite Arena - August 1-2
- CEO- August 14-16
- UMAD - August 21-23
- First Attack - October 3-4
There are promised additional events beyond this, so stay tuned for even more in an already crammed first competitive season for 2XKO.