Riot Games lays out the host regions for League of Legends biggest events in 2026 and 2027

Now that we're into 2025 and the next League of Legends season is about to start, Riot Games has shared a bunch of information about the coming season and also what we can expect from 2026 and 2027.

Looking at 2025 first, it has now been affirmed that the First Stand Tournament will head to LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea, for action between March 10-16. It will then be followed by the next major international tournament, Mid-Season Invitational, between June 27 and July 12, with the host being Vancouver, Canada. Lastly, Worlds 2025 returns to China at the end of the season, likely in October and November, for a Play-Ins and Swiss Stage in Beijing, a quarterfinals and semifinals in Shanghai, and a grand final in Chengdu.

Looking to the future, the 2026 season will see a First Stand Tournament in Brazil, MSI in Korea, and the Worlds in North America. We don't have firm countries or cities to add yet, as is the case for 2027, which will take First Stand to Southeast Asia, MSI to Europe, and Worlds to Korea again.

