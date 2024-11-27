Riot Games lays out the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour schedule

HQ

Now that we're almost in December, Riot Games has finally got itself into shape and laid out the plans for the 2025 season of the Valorant Champions Tour. We now know the schedule, the competing teams, the format of the first tournament, and more.

Starting with the schedule, we're told that the season will begin in January with the Kickoff Event between January 11 and February 7. We're told that this event will start on staggered dates around the world (China on January 11, EMEA on January 15, Americas on January 16, and Pacific on January 18), and that the top two teams from the four regional leagues will advance and attend the first Masters tournament of the season.

The first Masters tournament of the year will head to Bangkok between February 20 and March 2, and this will then be followed by the first Stage of the season that runs from March 22 to April 25. The Stage 1 Playoffs will follow from May 3 through 13, ahead of the second and final Masters tournament of the season in Toronto between June 7 and 22.

Stage 2 will then commence from July 12 until August 15, with the Playoffs lined up for August 16 through 29. Then comes the biggest event of the year, as the Champions action will kick off on September 12 and last until October 5. The final event of the season will be the Game Changers Championship sometime in November, although the exact dates have yet to be outlined.

As for the partaking teams in the 2025 VCT season, you can see those below.