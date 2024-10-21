Riot Games launches new official League of Legends wiki

HQ

As part of the Player Days celebration and League of Legends 15th anniversary, Riot Games has announced the launch of the new official League of Legends wiki, developed in collaboration with the players who have managed the community wiki for years. This new platform aims to enhance user experience by eliminating annoying ads, optimising functionality for mobile devices, and ensuring that all historical information about the game remains accessible and up to date.

Community wikis have long been a primary resource for players of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. Managed by passionate players, these wikis offered detailed information about updates, champion abilities, strategies, and the extensive lore of the Runeterra universe. However, users often encountered issues related to the platform's format and the invasive pop-up ads that detracted from their experience.

Riot seeks to solve these issues and protect users from intrusive ads that often disrupted their experience while browsing. The solution was to create a new official wiki, free from ads and hosted on their own servers, eliminating reliance on third-party servers.

The migration includes all pre-existing content, so players will still find the same information updated by the community, now with a smoother browsing experience. The most exciting feature is that the wiki will be fully functional on mobile devices for the first time, addressing one of the community's most requested demands.

The team of players behind the wiki's management for years will continue to be an integral part of the project. These volunteers have tirelessly documented all changes and updates to the game, ensuring that any player has access to the most accurate information possible. Their selfless efforts have allowed the game's history to be comprehensively documented.

Earlier this year, Riot began collaborating directly with this team to facilitate the wiki's migration to a new server and remove the barriers imposed by old providers for years. The transition involved moving all player-created content to a new home, ensuring that the format remains familiar to users but without the interruption of invasive ads.

While the new wiki is initially available in English, Riot has promised that additional language versions will be opened over time, thanks to community contributions. Players interested in supporting the project can join the official Discord channel and contribute to editing or translating content.

With this new initiative, Riot Games reinforces its commitment to supporting the communities that have shaped its games, making the new wiki an official and improved resource for all players of its titles.

To visit the new official League of Legends wiki, you just need to click here.