Riot Games launches huge cross-game Soul Fighter event

Starting on 20th July and running for six weeks until 28th August, the Soul Fighter event spans across four of Riot Games' products: League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

"Inspired by the adrenaline and competition of fighting games", the massive Summer event kicks off with a pre-show on July 17th at 6PM PT, called Soul Fighter: Fight Night, where 16 content creators will compete for the title of Fight Night Champion.

Andrei Van Room, Head of League Studio, said: "We're really excited for the range of different experiences across the League of Legends ecosystem that make up the Soul Fighter event.

"Arena, Soul Brawl, and Tag Duel will let players experience League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift respectively in new ways that we think bring something really fresh to the table. We can't wait to see what players think once they get their hands on them."

League of Legends' new Arena game mode is a 2v2v2v2 round robin elimination challenge, and will coincide with the introduction of the new champion Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites.

Additionally, an in-client Tournament of Souls fighting game experience will be launched alongside new Soul Fighter skins for Evelynn; Gwen; Jhin; Lux; Naafiri; Pyke; Pyke (Prestige); Samira (Ultimate); Sett; Shaco; Shaco (Prestige), and Viego (Legendary).

Teamfight Tactics' Soul Brawl is a temporary game mode featuring a training phase to build up a team, and a tournament phase where players are eliminated in a best of three bracket.

The Choncc Dome, an in-client narrative experience, will launch alongside Chibi Gwen, Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen, and Tournament of Souls cosmetic items.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will get Tag Duel, a 1v1 mode in which players draft three champions that they can switch between, attempting to be the first player to reach four kills.

Nilah, the Joy Unbound, will be making her debut in Wild Rift, and brings with her Soul Fighter skins for Draven; Draven (Special Edition); Irelia; Nilah; Yasuo, and Xin Zhao as well as a visual novel with an arcade minigame.

Finally for Legends of Runeterra, new emotes will be launching, as well as card backs and skins for Evelynn; Gwen; Jhin; Nidalee; Pyke; Samira; Sett; and Viego.

Are you excited for the Soul Fighter event? Which modes are you looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments.