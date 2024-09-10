Riot Games is working on a physical League of Legends card game

HQ

Riot Games is looking to explore the physical gaming sector. The League of Legends developer has plans to create a physical card game based on the universe of the long-running MOBA, but the catch is that you will likely not be able to play it.

The game is known as Rune Battlegrounds, and while it hasn't officially been revealed, X account Valorant News has shown off a trailer that has seemingly come from the company's bilibili account. The reason why this was only revealed on the Chinese social media platform and not globally is because it will not be debuting outside of China anytime soon.

This was confirmed by Riot's own communications manager Joe Hixson, who took to X to add: "Seeing some buzz about a global release for the physical card game recently teased by our China team.

This is an ad:

"While we're excited about this project, there aren't any plans for a worldwide release at this time.

"Always possible things could change, but nothing planned right now."

Do you think Rune Battlegrounds should get a wider launch?

This is an ad: