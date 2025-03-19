Riot Games is supposedly massively increasing the Worlds 2025 prize pool

HQ

While League of Legends has been one of the biggest esports in the world for a long, long time, it has never featured the biggest prize pools. In fact, Riot Games has typically offered smaller cash prizes, but this is seemingly changing this season.

Following up to First Stand, which put $1 million on the line, the next tournament, Mid-Season Invitational, will supposedly feature a $2 million cash prize, all before Worlds 2025 cranks that up to $5 million with potential for even more money to be on the line when incorporating digital merchandise revenue.

This information comes from the global head of League of Legends esports, Chris Greeley, who recently hosted an interview with Daily Esports, where he expanded by saying the following (after translation):

"The goal of LoL esports is not to become an esports that generates a lot of revenue. We're focusing on building a sustainable ecosystem. We're continuously communicating with pro teams and seeking self-sustaining possibilities. We're thinking about how we can generate revenue, such as through digital money.

"We're also helping with third-party competitions, so that not only pro-level but also amateur teams can become self-sustaining and generate revenue. LoL esports isn't a sport where Riot Games thinks it's the only one making money. I think it can only continue if it supports a structure and ecosystem where everyone can generate revenue and grow together."

