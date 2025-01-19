Riot Games is running fundraisers in League of Legends and Valorant to aid in LA wildfire relief efforts

HQ

There have been a lot of different video game and entertainment companies that have donated money to those who have been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires recently, and now another is joining this fray with a fundraising campaign.

Riot Games is offering a bunch of different cosmetics in League of Legends and Valorant, where the proceeds go entirely into the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, which will then see its proceeds directed to organisations dedicated to natural disaster recovery in Southern California and others around the world.

Specifically, for Valorant, you can grab the EX.O Collection that is being renamed the Give Back Bundle, for a slate of weapon skins and accessories. This will become available in the in-game shop on January 22 until January 30. League of Legends players can grab the unvaulted Firefighter Tristana skin, which will be back on January 23 and leave on February 5.

Will you be snagging some skins to help those in need?