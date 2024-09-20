Riot Games is exploring a new League of Legends competitive circuit in Oceania

HQ

In a surprising turn of events, Riot Games has announced plans to revamp the League of Legends competitive circuit in the Oceania region. The decision seems to be related to the costs of operating the LCO, as it's noted that the adjusted model will be a "streamlined" one that will have a pathway into the APAC League ecosystem.

Riot hasn't exactly provided any significant information as to what this means for the future of competitive League of Legends in the region, but the wording does suggest that the LCO might not be returning in 2025.

"Before we get into future plans, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every LCO fan, who made this journey unforgettable. You have been the foundation for the league's success, fueling every match with your passion and unwavering support.

"To EFG, Guinevere Capital, players, teams, staff, and everyone who's had a part to play in the LCO ecosystem, thank you for your contributions, collaboration, and trust. Your support has been instrumental in growing the LCO to what it is today."

As per when we'll get more information on the new format, we're told this will be "soon".