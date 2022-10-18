Riot Games has acquired Wargaming Sydney

HQ

Riot Games has announced that it has acquired Wargaming's Sydney studio, as part of a move to further expand the developer's ability to produce content for its live games. As part of the acquisition, the studio will be renamed Riot Sydney, and otherwise will continue to operate out of its current offices.

"We are really excited to bring these talented developers and teams to Riot," said Marc Merrill, co-founder, and president of Riot Games. "The Rioters that have had the opportunity to work with members of the Sydney team are confident not only in the tech they've built over the years but, more importantly, in the people who've built it. Naz (Naresh Hirani, Head of Development, Riot Sydney) and the dev teams at the studio have a long history of working in ways that will complement Riot's ability to deliver value to our players and we really look forward to collaborating with them."

As for what Riot will use this studio for, the main point of the acquisition is to further support the development pipeline of League of Legends, Valorant, and the tech teams at Riot. The idea is that Riot can use the Sydney studio to expand its global development effort, while also aiming to help develop the games industry in Australia.

There's no mention of any financials relating to the acquisition, but we are told in a press release that the studio's entire development team will be joining Riot Games, with the publishing team staying with Wargaming.