Riot Games expands KitKat partnership with EMEA VCT and Game Changers deal

Riot Games and KitKat, despite one being a video game developer and the other being a chocolate bar, are no strangers at all. The pair have long worked together specifically in the League of Legends esports world, where KitKat has been a key partner for years, with the current deal running through 2026.

Clearly this partnership continues to prove to be fruitful, as now Riot has revealed that it will be expanding its partnership with KitKat, stretching it into the world of Valorant esports as well.

For the 2026 season, KitKat will serve as an official partner for the EMEA divisions of both the men's Valorant Champions Tour and the women's Game Changers scene. In a similar vein to its League of Legends role, we can expect this Valorant partnership to introduce in-game "breaks" during broadcasts, ads, and also various swag available for in-person attendees to grab. Those looking to visit Spain for the Stage 2 Finals will experience some of this branded merchandise for themselves.

There's no direct word as to whether the deal will carry on after the 2026 season, but considering the storied past these two organisations share, it doesn't seem unlikely that it wouldn't.