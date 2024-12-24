Riot Games defends Arcane after reports claim it was a financial miss

HQ

We already discussed yesterday in a post how Arcane's success on Netflix didn't boost League of Legends revenue as expected. A recent report by Bloomberg claimed that Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends, failed to recoup its production costs, with a budget of $250 million and only making $108 million in revenue. However, Marc Merrill, co-founder of Riot Games, took to Reddit to defend the show, stating that those looking at the situation through a short-term financial lens miss the point. He explained that Riot creates shows like Arcane not to sell skins, but to deliver exceptional value to their audience, which in turn supports their broader mission of enriching the player experience.

While Arcane's budget was significant, Merrill emphasized that its impact on the League of Legends community was undeniable. The show was praised by both critics and fans alike, with many players expressing their desire to try the game after watching the series. Merrill also pointed out that Riot's success across various mediums—games, music, sports, and animation—is a testament to their long-term vision. The success of Arcane was not just measured in dollars, but in how it resonated with fans and players worldwide.

Despite the mixed financial reception, Arcane remains a standout achievement for Riot Games. The show's blend of rich storytelling, vibrant animation, and faithful adaptation of the League of Legends universe garnered widespread acclaim. Riot's dedication to creating high-quality content across different platforms continues to shape its identity, showing that artistic endeavors like Arcane are about more than immediate profits.

Do you think the long-term success of Arcane justifies its production cost, or do you believe it should have been more financially profitable from the start?