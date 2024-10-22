Riot Games continues to embrace K-Pop and the fusion of genres and international artists with its new song for Arcane

HQ

Riot Games continues to invest significantly in the fusion of genres and international artists within its musical universe, and its latest release is no exception. The collaboration between Stray Kids, Young Miko, and legendary guitarist Tom Morello, titled "Come Play," is the new official theme for the animated series Arcane. This track blends K-pop, urban rap, and rock styles, creating an explosive combination to accompany the second season of the series.

Stray Kids, known for their energetic stage presence and versatility across different genres, bring their vibrant style to the song. Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko adds an urban flair with a Spanish verse full of attitude and strength, while Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, showcases his signature powerful guitar work, adding an extra layer of intensity to the track.

This collaboration, released just before the premiere of the new season of Arcane on Netflix on November 9, aligns with Riot Games' strategy of partnering with top global talent, especially in the K-pop scene. This isn't the first time the studio has collaborated with stars from this genre; they previously worked with artists like (G)I-DLE for the global hit "POP/STARS," reinforcing their presence in the music industry.

Additionally, Riot Games has built an impressive track record over the years by collaborating with renowned bands such as Imagine Dragons. Recently, Linkin Park also joined the ranks of featured artists by releasing Heavy is The Crown, the anthem for the Worlds 2024 of League of Legends. This track, marking one of the band's first productions after Chester Bennington's death, is a testament to their legacy and continued influence in music.

This new song, Come Play, not only reflects the intense narrative of Arcane but also highlights Riot's commitment to integrating high-quality music into its content, creating a cultural impact that extends beyond the video game. With each new collaboration, Riot Games demonstrates its dedication to uniting different cultures and genres through music, enriching the fan experience and expanding the reach of its universe. You can listen to the full song right below.