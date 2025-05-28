Riot Games confirms the venues for Valorant Champions Paris

HQ

Riot Games has been steadily expanding and growing competitive Valorant over the years, to the point where today it's one of the largest esports in the world. Naturally, this means that its most prestigious tournament, Champions, has a lot to offer fans and players, including an in-person and live proceeding that runs for almost a month.

For this year, Champions is heading to Paris, France, for a mega tournament where the best 16 teams from the four regional leagues will all collide for a chance at being dubbed world champion. As the event will run between September 12 and October 5, Riot has now announced the venues and dates for each part of this big event.

The Group and Bracket stages will happen at the Les Arenes de Grand Paris Sud - Evry - Courcouronnes, with the Group phase happening between September 12-22 and the Bracket element between September 25-29. After this, the Finals Weekend will shift to the Accor Arena for a round of action spanning October 3-5.

Beyond this, we're told when tickets for the event will go on sale, with general sale opening from July 10.

Are you excited for Valorant Champions Paris?