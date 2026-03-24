Riot Games confirms the locations and venues for MSI and Worlds 2026

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Now that First Stand 2026 is in the books and the trophy has been taken back to China, you may be wondering about what to expect from the other two international tournaments of the League of Legends calendar. Riot Games has now shared a ton of information about these events in a dedicated new blog post.

Looking at the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), we now know that the event will happen in Daejeon, South Korea for the first time, with the event scheduled for June 28-July 12 and being held at the Daejeon Convention Center II in the city. As for the date breakdown for the event, we're told that the plans are the following:



Play-In Stage: June 28-July 1



Bracket Stage: July 3-6 and July 8-12



Upper Final: July 9



Lower Final: July 11



Grand Finals: July 12



Moving over to Worlds, as we know this will be held in the United States, with a multi-state and city plan. The Play-Ins will now be happening in Los Angeles at the Riot Games Arena in the city before action shifts to Allen, Texas' Credit Union of Texas Center for the Swiss Stage, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals. The Grand Final will then move across the country and head to New York City and the borough of Brooklyn to feature action at the Barclays Center. Looking at the dates, the following has been locked in:



Play-In Stage: October 15-18 (Riot Games Arena, Los Angeles)



Swiss Stage: October 23-26 and October 28-31 (Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, Texas)



Knockout Stage: November 3-8 (Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, Texas)



Quarterfinals: November 3-6



Semifinals: November 7-8



Grand Final: November 14 (Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York)



Are you looking forward to MSI and Worlds 2026?