Riot Games brings on Movember as LEC and VCT EMEA mental health partner

As the 2026 campaigns are just starting or soon to commence for Riot Games' two premier esports circuits in League of Legends and Valorant, we have seen the massive publisher making all manner of deals and announcements about new and returning partners.

This is the case once more today, as it has just been confirmed that both the LEC and the VCT EMEA will be supported by Movember, who is coming on as the official mental health partner of both top tier EMEA divisions.

The deal will see "mental health and wellbeing frameworks, support systems, and initiatives," being integrated into both circuits, with Movember taking this a step further by then also providing "tools and resources to better manage competitive pressure, build healthier habits, and be encouraged to discuss mental health openly."

The partnership will introduce mental health training for all players, staff, and coaching, there will be messages shared in broadcasts and at in-person events, and all in an effort to "make the gaming environment a healthier environment for all."

There's no mention as to the value of the deal but we do know that it stretches through the 2026 and 2027 seasons for both the LEC and VCT EMEA.