Riot Games announces VCT Partner Series schedule for this coming offseason

The Valorant Champions Tour season for 2025 comes to a close this weekend when a champion, out of the remaining four teams, is crowned. You might fear that with this being the case, there will be an absence of Valorant action until the 2026 season starts in the New Year, but the good news is that this won't at all be the case.

Following up to last year's VCT Partner Series, this coming offseason will also support a wealth of smaller standalone tournaments. The first will happen in November and in total five events are scheduled.

To begin with, we can look ahead to the TEN 2025 Valorant Global Invitational, which will happen between November 8-9 in Asan, Korea, and will see the four best teams from around the world in attendance (two from VCT Pacific, one from VCT China, and one from either VCT Americas or EMEA).

After this, the Red Bull Home Ground World Final will happen between November 13-16 in Manhattan, New York City, this will bring together the "world's top teams".

The final November event happens between the 22 and 23 and is the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, which "blends competition and experimental formats, bringing together top pros to establish bragging rights among America's top players."

Looking at December, the SOOP Valorant League Pacific concludes between the 13 and 14, with this regarded as the "premier VCT Partner Series event in the APAC region."

Plus, between December 12-14, the Americas Spotlight Series is also being held to bring together a bunch of VCT and Game Changers players for a three-day LAN event with $25,000 on the line.

Needless to say, 2025 will be ending with a bang on the Valorant front.