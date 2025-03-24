Riot Games announces more structured Teamfight Tactics esports circuit

HQ

Riot Games has announced a major shake-up in the world of competitive Teamfight Tactics. Following years of the scene having a loose structure and format, starting from Set 15, the scene will have a more secure setup, one where the best players don't have to grind an extreme amount to continue competing for the Tactician's Crown.

This change directly affects the best players in the world and is targeted toward the top tier (Tier 1) for the esport. The idea is that after every tournament and set, the top 32 players in the world will be isolated and will compete in a new "high stakes tournament circuit" that includes a prize pool and more direct path towards the Tactician's Crown trophy.

The group will be refreshed at the end of every set with a tournament where these 32 players will face the best from Ranked, Trials, and Cups to determine which 32 players should remain or land a spot in the next era of the circuit.

As per how qualification will work, in every set, the best 28 players from the pan-region Golden Spatula tournament will qualify for the new circuit, with the remaining four slots designated to invitees from Riot itself, although this will only occur for the upcoming Set 15 run, and may not continue down the line.

As per what Riot hopes to achieve with this revamp, it states: "We expect this evolution of the regional ecosystem brings even more excitement for fans, fosters a healthier and more rewarding environment for pros, and feels like a natural step forward as the scene continues to grow."

Do you think this will be beneficial for the future of competitive TFT?