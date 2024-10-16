Riot Games announces more layoffs as part of an evolution to League of Legends

HQ

It has been a tough year for gaming jobs, as was the year before, but it seems some companies still aren't quite ready to put the axe down. Namely, Riot Games' co-founder and chief product officer Marc Merrill shared an 'update' on the future of League of Legends.

This update was a thinly veiled announcement of more layoffs. In the post, Merrill writes that Riot has "made the tough decision to eliminate some roles. This isn't about reducing headcount to save money—it's about making sure we have the right expertise so that League continues to be great for another 15 years and beyond."

<social>https://x.com/MarcMerrill/article/1846243708100091985</social>

Those that have been laid off will be supported with a minimum of six months' pay, annual bonus, job placement assistance, health coverage, and more. Merrill attests that one day the League of Legends team will be even bigger than it is today, which sounds like a nice dream, but we're not sure it's going to make the people who have lost their jobs feel much better.