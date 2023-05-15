Riot Games announces its next CEO

HQ

Following 14 years at Riot Games, and six in charge, current CEO Nicolo Laurent will be stepping down from the top role at the games company later this year, and with this in mind, Riot Games has already announced who will be taking over as the next CEO.

As noted in a blog post, we're told that A. Dylan Jadeja will be the next CEO of Riot Games, and that he will be stepping into the role by the end of the year. Jadeja has worked in a few different roles at Riot, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and most recently, president of Riot, and now he will be moving up the ladder to the most prestigious role at the company.

Speaking about becoming the new CEO, Jadeja stated: "As we look to the transition, it would be disingenuous for me to suggest that I have all the answers and an action plan already defined. In fact, I'd argue that this would be inauthentic to who I am and how I work. Over the next few months, my intention is to use this transition window to listen and (re)learn. I want to engage with parts of Riot that I haven't in some time, particularly on the product side. We've made a lot of changes in the past few years, and with your help, I'd like to take stock of where we are and get a deeper understanding of what's working and what we can do better. During this period, I'm going to ask for your patience, your willingness to share perspectives, and an openness to new ideas."

Jadeja continued: "As CEO, it is fair to assume that I may do some things differently than those before me, but I want to assure you that the goal for us — together — will not waver. And that is to make Riot, unequivocally, the most trusted and authentic game company in the world... built by players, for players. The kind of place where people know that everything they play and experience from Riot will be amazing and that everything we do is focused on making it better to be a player."

Riot promises to share further information about this personnel change once it has been completed.