Riot Games announces dating sim Valorant: Agents of Romance

Riot Games has taken the April Fools celebration by the horns and has announced a new dating simulator set in the universe of its tactical shooter, Valorant. Valorant: Agents of Romance is a game that allows fans to "take on the role of a new recruit as they train to be a VALORANT Agent," where they will experience the "rough and tumble life," alongside building relationships with each of the game's Agents.

"We've been looking into ways to expand and explore the VALORANT universe, even prior to launch, and when we landed on a dating sim, it just made sense," said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of VALORANT in a press release. "We believe that everyone can relate to and enjoy the Agents of VALORANT, whether they're tac-shooter players or dating sim players."

The game is set to allow players to collect items, go on dates, and maybe even save the world in the process.

"It's kind of funny. At first, we wanted to launch Agents of Romance as a game mode in VALORANT, but it started to take on a life of its own," said Joe Ziegler, Game Director of VALORANT and VALORANT: Agents of Romance. "I don't remember who suggested it, but at some point we just said, 'Screw it. Let's make this a whole game.'"

Valorant: Agents of Romance has a 2021 release date attached to it, and is slated to be for the PC platform, if it ever sees the light of day. Still, check out some screens for the title provided by Riot Games below.