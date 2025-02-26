Riot Games announces allocated Game Changers 2025 Championship region slots

HQ

It's time to begin talking about the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers scene. While the EMEA region has already kicked off its first stage of the year, some other regions are still waiting to begin, but despite that being the case, Riot Games has already directed our attention to the Championship at the end of the year.

In a new update on X, Riot confirms that the 2025 Championship will once again feature 10 teams, however it will feature a different split this time, as following Shopify Rebellion's victory at the 2024 event, North America has been granted the most slots for the upcoming tournament with four slots allocated to the region. EMEA will get three, Pacific gets two, and China only gets one.

With this change in mind, a format adjustment has happened to the Last Chance Qualifier in North America. Now the Championship slots will go to the victors of the NA, Brazil, and LATAM regions, and the fourth will go to whoever wins the Last Chance Qualifier too, which will take place in Sao Paulo and see three teams battling it out over two days. The exact date hasn't been confirmed for this, but we can likely expect it to happen around September.

Who do you think will come out on top of this season of Game Changers?