Riot Games and Red Bull extend LEC partnership for two more years

Riot Games has announced that we can expect to continue to see Red Bull branding popping up around the Summoner's Rift in League of Legends EMEA Championship matches for the foreseeable future.

The pair have agreed upon a partnership extension that will apply for the rest of the 2025 season and for the 2026 season too, making this partnership last for at least eight years, assuming no further extensions are announced.

This will also see Red Bull continue to be regarded as the LEC's official energy drink, and will see Red Bull continuing to serve as the presenter of the Red Bull Baron Power Play for this season too.

As per when the LEC will return, action gets back underway this weekend when the Spring Split kicks off on March 29.