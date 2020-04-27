Riot Games aims to make Valorant's comms harrassment-free

Gaming can be hard sometimes due to game lobbies tending to be a highly toxic space where people vent out frustrations on other people in-game chats. Women specifically have brought this issue up since the dawn of in-game chat functions and now, Riot Game's League of Legends UX Designer Greenily has posted a thread to Twitter in which she shows how a typical game goes for her due to her being a woman playing Valorant.

"It's like this MOST of the time on solo queue voice comms REGARDLESS of the game I'm playing", she stated before continuing the thread (read the thread in its entirety here).

Valorant's executive producer Anna Donlon replied to the original post, however, and it seems as though Riot Games is looking to make Valorant a harassment-free game; "Gross, this is creepy as hell. This is why I can't solo. I'm so sorry. We're absolutely looking into long-term solutions for making it safe to play VALORANT - even solo queue!".