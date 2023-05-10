Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Riot forced to compensate over 1500 women for gender discrimination

While Activision Blizzard will be forced to compensate "several hundreds" of affected individuals.

In 2021, both Riot Games and Activision Blizzard settled a case where an unknown number of women accused the companies of systematic gender discrimination. Both cases were handled by Rust Consulting, and through documents that were submitted, we now know how many women are actually involved.

Axios can confirm that Riot Games will have to pay over $100 million to 1548 women, while Activision Blizzard will have to pay "several hundred".

At Riot, each of the plaintiffs will receive an average of between $2,500 and $5,000, but there is an upper limit of $40,000, which we assume some will receive. In the original lawsuit application it was stated:

"Like many of Riot Games' female employees, Plaintiffs have been denied equal pay and found their careers stifled because they are women. Moreover, Plaintiffs have also seen their working conditions negatively impacted because of the ongoing sexual harassment, misconduct, and bias which predominate the sexually-hostile working environment of Riot Games."

