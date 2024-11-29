Riot dishes out the details on ERL format changes for 2025

HQ

Riot Games has revealed the way that the EMEA Regional Leagues (ERLs) will be changing in the 2025 season. We're told that the second-division of competitive League of Legends in the region, just below the LEC, will now be utilising a three-split format and that there will even be three Masters events too.

The ERL will now feature three splits like the LEC, spanning Winter, Spring, and Summer. Each split will have a season finale that will adapt to the needs of the local base it surrounds as part of an initiative to create better pathways into the EMEA Masters action. Riot specifically adds: "each league will have greater flexibility to design split formats tailored to their unique needs and communities. So, expect a diverse array of formats across the ERLs next year!"

As per the Masters action, this will revolve around three events throughout the season too. We don't know anything further about the format as of yet, but we are told to "expect unique variations in length and structure for each event—each with its own rhythm."

Otherwise, the ERLs will use a Fearless Draft for the 2025 season, something that the LEC will play around with too.

In terms of the schedule, Riot has laid out an overall plan of the season, promising a Winter Split between January 13 and March 9, a Spring Split from March 24 through May 30, a Masters Winter on March 17-23, and finally a Masters Spring from June 3-21.

We'll know doubt hear more about the Summer Split and Masters down the line.