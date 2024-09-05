Riot announces Valorant OFF//SEASON calendar

HQ

Now that the Valorant Champions Tour's 2024 season is in the books, you might be wondering what's next and coming up in the competitive Valorant world. Riot Games has come out and shared a schedule for the OFF//SEASON and shown that there are plenty of events on the table.

On top of the Ascension tournament continuing until September 23, we can follow the Challengers scene well into December, all while the OFF//SEASON events themselves run between September 25 until January 12.

While Riot hasn't announced a date for when the 2025 VCT season will kick off, we can assume that soon after the OFF//SEASON ends in mid-January the VCT action will be looking to pick up, so perhaps circle late January on your calendar in regards to that.