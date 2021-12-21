Riot: An Arcane video game? If there's interest...

HQ

Riot's new entertainment division is trying (and succeeding at it) to reach new audiences by creating Runeterra-based products that transcend video games, and the stellar Arcane animated series on Netflix is the main example of this. But what if the story of Jinx, Vi, and co. was then turned into a video game? As Riot Forge is, at the same time, in charge of creating games different to League of Legends by other studios and in other genres, we asked its director about the prospect at Fun & Serious Game Festival 2021.

"A story-based Arcane game?", Andrew Hoffacker pictured. "As a player, I would love that. I think if there are enough other players who would love it, then that's something we would absolutely be interested in."

Actually, other than the recent Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, together with the upcoming Song of Nunu (the three of which Hoffacker talks about in the interview), it looks like Riot Forge has other secret projects in the oven:

"It's probably not the answer that everyone wants", the head of Riot Forge admits when asked about future genres and studios", but what I can say is: please continue to look forward to more information. We've got a lot of fun partners, a lot of fun stuff in the pipe that, as a player, I'm extremely excited about as well".

Play on to learn more about Ruined King ("we're currently working on dedicated new-gen versions of those games that'll be out some time in 2022", "it's very exciting to see that folks are engaging with this game on consoles"), Hextech Mayhem ("we're certainly chatting about it [ways to expand it] right now"), and Song of Nunu, the latter also discussed in our upcoming interview with Tequila Works' Raúl Rubio.