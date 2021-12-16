Cookies

Dead by Daylight

Ringu comes to Dead by Daylight

It'll be the Japanese original, not the American remake.

From just being a paltry few killers and survivors, Dead by Daylight has expanded considerably to include characters from Hellraiser, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Stranger Things and Saw. It's an impressive gallery of both iconic and newly created characters and soon it's about to get yet another cross-over, as the game's next chapter (due for release in March) will introduce Ringu. That is, the Japanese original, and not the American remake. If you're curious, take a sneak peek at the video below, if you dare...

