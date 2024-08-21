Rings of Power's showrunners are confident about a season three

HQ

Speaking at BFI Southbank in London yesterday, the showrunners behind Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were enthusiastic about the show's second season, and even seemed confident about the possibility of a third.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have high expectations to meet in order to please fans of the iconic franchise, who will be expecting big things.

Speaking about their upcoming work, McKay said: "Season one was huge and epic. We think we got even more on screen in season two."

Payne added: "We wanted to push the show into new territory, and hopefully, the audience will be surprised. They can expect it to go broader, deeper, and bigger, we're going into more worlds, more monsters, more battles."

On season three, McKay said: "All we can say is, we're working on it. We're cooking. Let us cook!"

Payne replied and acknowledged the upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum film: "Middle-earth is vast, and we feel like there's room for everyone on the table. We love the Peter Jackson films, so I think we'll be excited to see it as fans."

Season two of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases via Prime Video on August 29 (thanks, THR).