Ring Fit Adventure now has a rhythm game mode

The ongoing global health crisis is one of the reasons why many people are very interested in the home sports game Ring Fit Adventure right now, but since many production lines have come to a screeching halt, the demand of Nintendo's Ring-con is higher than ever. However, the publisher made bold use of this situation in the recent Mini Direct announcement, because they just released a free content update for the game. With this two new game modes and a few more settings are getting introduced.

First of all, a rhythmic game mode is available and it offers new exercises for arm and leg training. You will also find music from other Nintendo games in there as well, so you can start your daily routine with the score of Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A total of 17 new tracks have been added to Ring Fit Adventure with this update.

Furthermore, you will find a persistent jogging game variant for the modes Quick Play and Custom. It ignores the other mini-games and let you focus solely on the sporting activity. The content patch is rounded off with new language options for Ring Fit Adventure that also supports female voices for our companion Tipp (including German, Spanish and French). Now we just have to get our hands on the game.