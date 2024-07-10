Rimac unveils €2.3 million 1,800 bhp special edition Nevera to mark 15th anniversary

HQ

Rimac has been operating for 15 years, and to mark that impressive milestone the hypercar manufacturer has revealed a special edition Nevera model regarded as the 15th Anniversary Edition.

Just because this car is a special edition and a limited one at that doesn't mean that Rimac hasn't packed it full of performance. The car will be powered by front and rear powertrains that each themselves are composed of two individual motors. The rear features a 1MW dual inverter that deliver 900Nm and 450kW of power per motor, where the front motors instead are a bespoke powertrain that claims to "deliver optimum power and control."

The cost of this monster of a car will be €2,350,000, and that price will include all options and some bespoke luggage that matches the car's interior too. We'll get to see the first of the nine exclusive units making its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it will attempt to beat the Nevera Time Attack's record at the hillclimb of 49.32 seconds set during last year's festival.

