Rimac reveals 2,100 hp hypercar that is claimed to be faster than the Nevera

There are only a handful of cars that can claim to be faster than the Rimac Nevera, as the hypercar has put its mark on various speed records. Clearly it's about to lose many of those records, not to the competition, but to a new and better model.

It's known as the Nevera R and is said to be a 2,107 hp hypercar that is capable of clocking 0-300 km/h in a jaw-dropping 8.66 seconds. This is enough straight-line performance to outperform the already remarkable base Nevera model.

Revealed during Monterey Car Week, Rimac also confirms various other statistics about the car, including that it can hit a top speed of 412 km/h (256 mph), knock out 0-60 mph in 1.74s and cover a quarter-mile in 8.23s too (meaning a mile is possible in around 34 seconds with this monster vehicle.

The chances are however that you will never see a Rimac Nevera R in person or on the road, as only 40 units are being made, and no doubt set to cost millions of pounds each.

