Rimac has made a bid for Porsche's stake in Bugatti

It's been a little over four years since the Croatian electric car manufacturer and battery manufacturer Rimac Group bought 55% of VAG-owned Bugatti and decided to make the new Bugatti model a hybrid car with an analogue gauge cluster and a Cosworth-developed V16 engine with a displacement of over ten liters. However, the founder of Rimac, Mate Rimac, is already tired of the German bureaucracy that came with having to answer to a board of directors crammed with Porsche executives and therefore now intends to buy the 45% that Porsche owns. Considering that the manufacturers of the legendary 911 are doing really badly right now and considering that Rimac is doing like a train, a deal certainly doesn't seem impossible to get. This via Motor1 (via Bloomberg).

Mate Rimac:

"I just want to be able to make long-term decisions, to make long-term investments, and to do things in a different way, without having to explain to 50 people."

Thanks to Mates battery patents, Rimac is making a ton of money.