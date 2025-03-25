HQ

If you're considering starting streaming, content creation, or just want to up your gaming audio when chatting, it can be difficult to find a microphone that doesn't compromise on audio or make you consider selling a kidney. Nacon has hoped to bridge the gap between affordability and audio quality with its new RIG M2 Streamstar.

As you can probably guess from the name, this microphone is primarily designed for streaming and content creation as well as just being a way to speak with friends over voice chat. It boasts integrated Bluetooth, allowing you to connect directly into the Streamstar with a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds to the mic, giving you access to low-latency audio without lag. If you're old-school or just don't like playing about with wireless connectivity, there's a 3.5mm jack as well. For us, the Bluetooth audio worked a treat, and while you might have seen it on other microphones, this marks the first occasion it has been included with a mic that connects via a standard USB.

On the small, rectangular design of the M2 Streamstar, you've got the aforementioned port for your 3.5mm jack, as well as a USB Type-C port. A USB-A to USB-C cable is included in the box,, but USB-C to USB-C works as well, which is what we used after finding a spare wire lying around. You've also got a simple volume controller for playback and the microphone itself. Aside from that, there's not much to fiddle with, which certain audiophiles might find a bit perplexing, but it plays into the concept of the Streamstar, which is very much just to get you set up and creating with as little hassle as possible.

As someone who doesn't boast the same knowledge of all things audio as other members of the Gamereactor team, I was thoroughly impressed in how instant the Streamstar is. There's no connected app, no drivers needed. You plug it in, and it just works. It's no slouch when it comes to audio either, with a 192 kHz sampling rate, a 16mm condenser, and a 20Hz to 20 kHz frequency range. It promises studio-level quality for online content, and I can say that the quality of the audio is up there with microphones that are more expensive by a good margin.

At $129.99 RRP, the M2 Streamstar certainly isn't the cheapest mic you can get out there, but for its performance and functionality, it is a solid deal compared to similar microphones. The RIG line impressed me before with the 600 Pro HS headphones, and it has done so again here. Something particularly nice about the M2 Streamstar is the portability in its design. As easy to take apart as it is to setup, it's a smaller microphone that you might first expect, but that only allows it to be taken on the go more easily, if you're a content creator who might need to film elsewhere. Even if you're not packing it up anywhere, it's small enough not to get in the way on your desk, and won't look awkward or clunky in your setup.

It's a sleek, unique design that also comes with a built-in pop filter, a magnetic strip that you can order your own version of to promote your channel or page, and a stand. However, it's worth noting it's recommended that you don't just leave the Streamstar on its stand on your desk, especially if you're prone to knocking or bumping it, and in our tests it was clear that the audio can be easily interrupted by such an interruption. It's slightly disappointing that for the best audio experience, it's recommended that you buy something not included with the product, but we suppose that costs had to be saved somewhere to deliver this microphone.

Otherwise, it's hard to knock the M2 Streamstar for what it is. An excellent entry-level microphone for streamers and content creators of all sorts, that does what it says on the box and will work as soon as you've jumped over the inch-high hurdle of putting it together. The audio quality is very nice, though at times the recording volume felt a bit low, but was easily fixed by fiddling with the on-mic controls. Overall, if you're looking to dip your toe into content creation and don't want any hassle of setting up a mic or monitoring laggy audio, the M2 Streamstar is a solid option.