Rift Riff takes a unique approach when it comes to tower defence difficulty

At DevGAMM recently, we got the chance to take a look at Rift Riff, a pixelated fantasy tower defence game in which you fight off hordes of monsters using juice that you build your towers with. In an age where gaming can try and prove itself by being very difficult, the developers decided to take a different approach with Rift Riff.

Speaking with Gamereactor's David Caballero at the event, developer Franz Lazert explained the unique approach Rift Riff has to difficulty. "One of our main claims here is that it's a very forgiving game," he said. "So for example, when you build towers, they cost juice of course, but you can refund them at the full refund."

"So if ever you come up with a strategy that doesn't seem to work, you can refund everything and then try again and you can experiment in a way that's very forgiving," Lazert continued. "And also when you die, you don't have to restart the whole level. You just have to restart each individual wave...some of these levels go for like six or seven waves, so that way you don't have to do the whole thing again kind of thing."

