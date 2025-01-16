Ridley Scott's bold bet: The unknown Harrison Ford in Blade Runner

HQ

When Ridley Scott was seeking funding for his sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner, he faced an uphill battle convincing investors to back an unknown Harrison Ford, despite his previous roles in Star Wars and American Graffiti. The investors, unfamiliar with Ford's star potential, questioned Scott's choice of actor for the lead role of Rick Deckard. In a recent interview with GQ, Scott recalls them asking, "Who the fuck is Harrison Ford?" To which he confidently replied, "You are going to find out." Though Ford wasn't a household name at the time, Scott's gamble paid off, and Ford went on to become a global superstar. Over time, Blade Runner earned its rightful place as a classic, cementing Ford's role alongside his iconic characters Indiana Jones and Han Solo.

Could Ridley Scott's vision have been the same without that bold decision?