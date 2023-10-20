Ridley Scott wasn't a fan of Top Gun: Maverick

HQ

Alien and Gladiator director Ridley Scott reveals he wasn't the biggest fan of the new Top Gun movie. Speaking to Fede Álvarez, the director of the new Alien movie, Scott reportedly said "meh," when he was asked what he thought of Top Gun: Maverick.

"I asked him about the new 'Top Gun', and he's like 'meh,'" said Alvarez. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And he was like, 'My brother's was original and this is like eh.' He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was. So I was like, 'There's no way I win this one.'"

Previously, Alvarez said that Ridley Scott praised his new Alien movie, which seems to be a good signs for fans of the sci-fi franchise. There does seem to be a bit of a difference between Scott's opinion here and the one he gave in 2022. Well, that one is given through Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of both the original Top Gun and its sequel.

"One of the most heartwarming things I experienced is when we showed the movie to Tony's brother, Ridley. He was laudatory in his praise for the film, and the kind of care that Tom took to honour Tony throughout the movie. That was foremost in everybody's mind," Bruckheimer said.

Tony Scott, the director of the original Top Gun and Ridley's brother, sadly passed away in 2012. It seems that Ridley Scott still holds his brother's movie in the highest esteem.

