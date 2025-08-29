Gamereactor

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Ridley Scott turned down the offer to direct Terminator 3 (and a $20 million pay cheque)

We could have seen a very different Terminator 3 with Scott at the helm.

Ridley Scott has (despite some clearly weaker productions such as The Last Duel, House of Gucci, Gladiator 2, Napoleon, Alien Covenant) as we all know directed a bunch of the most remarkable films of all-time. Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Black Rain, and Thelma & Louise is of course not a bad track record, and despite having turned 87 (!) he has no plans to retire. During his many years as one of the film world's greatest, he has turned down a bunch of projects and one of them was apparently Terminator 3. One of the most reviled sequels of all-time. In a recent interview with The Guardian He has said that he cannot be bought for money because he turned down $20 million to direct T3.

"I'm proud about this. I turned down a $20M fee. See, I can't be bought, dude.. Someone said: 'Ask what Arnie gets.' I thought: 'I'll try it out.' I said: 'I want what Arnie gets.' When they said yes, I thought: Fuck me."

Do you think Scott could have saved Terminator 3?

